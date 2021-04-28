Plan to shift Koyambedu wholesale market put off after just two COVID cases detected in 10 days

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) on Wednesday said it had put off plans to shift the Koyambedu wholesale vegetable market to five different locations after conducting COVID-19 tests on shop owners and workers there.

Since the last 10 days, around 4,000 tests have been carried out and only two cases have been detected. As a result, the plan to shift the market in the five locations including Kilambakkam has been put off, official sources said.

When pointing to reports appearing in a section of media that there is a proposal to turn the site for the Kilambakkam bus terminus into a vegetable market, CMDA member secretary Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru told The New Indian Express, "There is no such proposal currently though it was considered as a possible site."

It is learnt that initially there were plans to shift the retail market to two school grounds and two corporation grounds besides Kilambakkam bus terminus after around 16 cases were detected in the first three days of the month. However, subsequent tests resulted in drop in cases, sources told The New Indian Express.

This time the cases have not spread due to restrictions by the Market Management Committee on retail traders in Koyambedu who were allowed to operate only 50 percent of shops on a given day. The previous spread of COVID-19 was attributed to allowing the public inside the market. This time, members of the public have been stopped from visiting the market, sources told The New Indian Express.

The Koyambedu wholesale market, which was closed on May 5, 2020 last year after COVID-19 cases were detected, has affected the livelihoods of retail traders the most. While a temporary market in Thirumazhisai was allocated to 200 wholesale traders, retail traders were left in the lurch despite promises that alternate sites will be provided to them to ply their trade. This time around, traders say they are not to be blamed for the second wave of the pandemic which is spreading like wildfire due to political campaigns.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government is planning to build three new markets with modern amenities at Kattankolathur, Kuthambakkam and Mathur in North Chennai.

Currently, Koyambedu is the source market for vegetables and fruits for all retailers in the city and its suburbs. The market, established around 25 years ago, is overcrowded due to wholesalers and retailers both operating here. The wholesale market complex was developed as part of the first master plan to decongest the central business district in an area of 296 acres to house perishable goods, food grain and textile and other allied activities.

The perishable goods market is spread over an area of 51.09 acres housing shops for flowers and vegetables. In the first phase, 2,358 shops were constructed and the size of shops varies from 150sqft to 2,400 sqft. In the second phase, 321 shops were constructed for fruit traders and later 492 shops under the food grains market.