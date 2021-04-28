Rotary Club of Madras joins fight against Covid 19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rotary Club of Madras on Tuesday donated reefer trucks, refrigerators and vaccine carriers, valued at Rs 1 crore, to the Health Department for safe transport of Covid vaccines across the State. Kapil Chitale, president of the Rotary Club of Madras, handed over the cold chain maintenance equipment to J Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary, at an event at Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital, Omandurar Estate.

Speaking at the event, Radhakrishnan said masks and vaccines are the only weapons to fight the virus. The department already has an MoU with the club and will work together in spreading awareness. Participation of non-profit organisations is important to achieve results, he said.

The club donated two 41-foot refrigerated trucks with a total capacity of transporting 4,500 litres of vaccine, two eight-foot refrigerated trucks with a capacity of transporting 2,000 litres, 15 ice-lined refrigerators that can store 10 lakh doses, and 1,000 vaccine carriers, a press release said.