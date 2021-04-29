Chief Secretary meets Governor, briefs him on pandemic situation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A team of State government officials, headed by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, met Governor Banwarilal Purohit here on Wednesday. The governor was briefed on the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation in the State.

The officials, including Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and DGP JK Tripathy, were present during the meeting which lasted for 30 minutes. Sources said the officials explained the extent of Covid-19 spread, its impact, and availability of health facilities. The governor was also briefed on the safety measures taken in view of vote counting on May 2.