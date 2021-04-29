Experience Centre to push e-cycles

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hero Lectro, the EV arm of Hero Motors Company, has unveiled its first exclusive ‘Hero Lectro Experience Centre’ in Chennai the first of a series of such game-changing facilities to be rolled out across the country this year. The centre has been designed to offer a first-of-its-kind product experience to consumers and showcase the entire range of Lectro e-cycles to build a strong footprint in India’s nascent but fledgling e-Cyclesmarket.

The facility on Anna Salai, Nandanam, showcases the entire portfolio of Hero Lectro e-cycles covering commute, fun and fitness categories, while hosting trained expert advisors to assist people through their exploration stage and create excitement towards this futuristic category. “We plan to roll out 10 such Centres across the country this fiscal year,” said Aditya Munjal, Director of Hero Cycles and CEO of Hero Lectro.

“E-cycles currently find resonance among a select group of elite consumers in India. Our idea is to attract a large consumer base towards e-cycles and even convert a significant number of potential car users to turn to E-cycles instead. We are sure that our Experience Centres will play a major role in furthering this objective while contributing significantly to growing our business in the coming years,” he added.