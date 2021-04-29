Guidance Bureau Executive Director appointed to monitor Covid hospitals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to monitor preventive measures taken against the spread of Covid-19, the State government has appointed Dr Darez Ahamed, Executive Director of Guidance Bureau, to monitor private healthcare institutions, Covid hospitals, medical college hospitals and listed hospitals which have the coverage of Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme in and around Chennai, along with MA Siddique, Secretary of Commercial Taxes, who has been nominated as special coordinator for Greater Chennai Corporation.