Madras High Court upholds property tax notice of a private hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea moved by Sundaram Medical Foundation, Anna Nagar, seeking property tax exemption and allotment of land for extension of the hospital.

The court ruled that the hospital is not entitled to exemption from paying property tax, water tax and sewage charges as it is not providing services free of cost to the poor and at concessional rates to others as per the object of the deed of trust. Upon inspections, authorities found that it was providing free services only to 15 per cent of the patients, the court observed.