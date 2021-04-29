Tamil Scholar and historian PS Mani passes away at 87

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil scholar and historian PS Mani passed away in his New Delhi residence at around 4 pm on Tuesday. He was 87. He is known for his literary works on the freedom struggle, including biographies of G Subramania Iyer, VVS Iyer and P Varadarajulu Naidu, apart from his writings on Bharati.

Several leaders and Tamil enthusiasts condoled his passing. VCK general secretary D Ravikumar took to Twitter to say, “François Gros, S Albert, PS Mani – the withering away of Tamil lovers one after the other worsens my grief.”

DMK spokesperson KS Radhakrishnan recalled the scholar travelling in the city on his bicycle clad in Khadi dhotis and kurtas. “A (former) resident of West Mambalam, he lived a simple life.”