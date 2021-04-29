STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

The arduous trek over Mount Why

Many a college campus sees raging Whys being hurled at anything that remotely resembles authority.

Published: 29th April 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Jitha Karthikeyan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Why? The singular question, interwoven with our very existence. Following us through life, like a shadow at sunset. Making its appearance around the time we eat our first lollipop. “Why can’t I eat it?”, “Why can’t grasshoppers have eyebrows?”,  “Why can’t they make vegetables yummy?” childhood’s never-ending Whys. Fortunately, biology makes sure we grow up. Soon, the curious Whys are replaced by the fiery ones, as we reach that stage when our hormones work overtime.

Many a college campus sees raging Whys being hurled at anything that remotely resembles authority. Imagined repression becomes the foundation for target practice with Weapon Why. It, most often, is the anthem for those rebellious, youthful years. It’s amazing how the years mellow even the fiercest among us. All those Whys then reside in some deep recess within our being, murmuring at appropriate intervals...a gentle reminder of compromises we regret. 

In an artist’s life, the Why takes on varied forms. The artist is known to mould every passing thing, you see. The Why drama starts when one realises that art is one’s calling. The intensity of the drama depends on age, gender and family history. In case you wonder if you have accidentally stumbled upon a matrimonial column with a fancy art title, let me explain. If wisdom and luck favour you at a tender age to recognise your calling, and you are brave enough to battle the onslaught of Whys, refusing to sign up for the competitive exam marathon, then probably, the Whys from family become meeker.

Women, however, rarely face relentlessly persistent Whys. Marriage to that NRI software engineer being the ultimate goal for the family, perhaps a degree in Arts would add to the ‘homely girl’ appeal.  Finally, about the family history factor. A lot depends on the career paths of everyone who vaguely fits under your ancestral umbrella. In the absence of a creative genius in one’s brood, be assured that the entire dynasty will surround you with Whys that hit you from every possible/impossible direction, until you either succumb or emerge victorious, ready to follow your dream, leaving behind a Why-War weary ménage.

It doesn’t end there. Every step of the way, you would watch others tick all the pre-set aspirations of a car, a house, that foreign holiday with enough snapshots for Instagram, while constantly being asked the exasperating Why. ‘Why can’t you get a real job? ‘. At some point, the financial uncertainty of a career that can never promise a regular income, coupled with the lack of understanding from society, can make the Why swell from within you. Why am I doing this??

Until that moment, when you create something that moves someone, starts off a thought process in another, that which you know will live on, long after you’ve gone, that moment is when every Why you have encountered in your journey is silenced forever. Your purpose couldn’t be clearer, RIP Why. 
At least, we don’t take you to our graves.

Jitha Karthikeyan

Email: jithakarthikeyan2@gmail.com

(Jitha Karthikeyan is an artist and curator, passionate about making art accessible to the larger public)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp