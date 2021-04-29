Two held for raping, impregnating minor girl

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested two men for allegedly raping a minor girl for over two years and impregnating her. Search is on for a few others. According to police, the arrested were a 36-year-old man who is into construction business and a 32-year-old, who works in a lawyer’s office.

The victim is a 16-year-old girl whose father died several years ago. “After the death of her father, the girl dropped out of school. A DMK functionary in the locality who runs a business appointed the girl for small jobs,” said a police officer.

The man and his friends forced the girl to drink liquor and after she was inebriated they raped her, said the police. The issue came to light when the girl became pregnant and informed her mother.

“The accused threatened the girl and her mother. The girl got the fetus aborted in a private clinic and the information reached an activist who lodged a complaint,” said a police officer.