STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

'Why action only in April': Madras High Court questions Centre on COVID-19 management

The Centre should have acted in an informed and planned manner rather than taking ad-hoc measures, stressed the court

Published: 29th April 2021 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday questioned the central government over its preparedness for and management of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Why are we acting only in April even though we had time for one year?'' asked a division bench of the High Court while hearing the suo motu plea moved by the court.

The Centre should have acted in an informed and planned manner rather than taking ad-hoc measures, stressed the court.

ALSO READ: Home-cooked food during Covid times in Chennai? These chefs provide just that

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Judge Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the observations when the counsel for the central government Additional Solicitor General Sankaranarayanan submitted the list of measures taken by the Centre to contain the spread of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the hearing, the state contended that there is no necessity for a lockdown on May 1 before the counting day. "Being a public holiday and also the first day of vaccination for people who are above 18, we have decided to close all the meat and fish stalls that attract crowds," he added.

The bench also appealed to all political parties not to have any mass congregations or celebrations at the time of counting to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The Chief Justice recording the submissions said that an elaborate report listing out the protocols to be followed on counting day, COVID-19 preparedness and guidelines for the media are required to be submitted by tomorrow.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Madras High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp