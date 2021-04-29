'Why action only in April': Madras High Court questions Centre on COVID-19 management

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday questioned the central government over its preparedness for and management of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Why are we acting only in April even though we had time for one year?'' asked a division bench of the High Court while hearing the suo motu plea moved by the court.

The Centre should have acted in an informed and planned manner rather than taking ad-hoc measures, stressed the court.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Judge Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the observations when the counsel for the central government Additional Solicitor General Sankaranarayanan submitted the list of measures taken by the Centre to contain the spread of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the hearing, the state contended that there is no necessity for a lockdown on May 1 before the counting day. "Being a public holiday and also the first day of vaccination for people who are above 18, we have decided to close all the meat and fish stalls that attract crowds," he added.

The bench also appealed to all political parties not to have any mass congregations or celebrations at the time of counting to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The Chief Justice recording the submissions said that an elaborate report listing out the protocols to be followed on counting day, COVID-19 preparedness and guidelines for the media are required to be submitted by tomorrow.