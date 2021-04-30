11 sovereign of gold, Rs 25,000 stolen

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 11 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 25,000 cash was stolen from two different houses in the city recently. According to police, Thamaraikannan (40) in Vyasarpadi had gone to a relative’s wedding in Kelambakkam.

On Thursday morning, he returned home only to find that the house had been burgled. Police said that Rs 20,000 cash and six sovereigns od gold jewels were stolen. Vyasarpadi police registered a case and were inquiring. In another incident, Selvakumar (37) in Ambattur, found five sovereigns of gold and Rs 5,000 cash missing from the house. A probe is on.