375 streets in Chennai now with over 10 Covid cases

The number of streets having over 10 cases is the highest in Teynampet and Royapuram zones with Teynampet having 83 such streets and Royapuram 74 streets.

Published: 30th April 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 06:00 AM

Kin of patients waiting to buy the drug at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of Chennai streets that have over 10 Covid positive cases have risen from 308 to 375 within a span of three days, according to data released by the city corporation’s health department on Thursday. PT Rajan Road and Arcot Road in Kodambakkam zone, Eldams Road, Harrington Road and Choolaimedu High Road in Teynampet zone, TNHB Anna Nagar West Extension, Nelson Manickam Road and Konnur High Road in Anna Nagar zone, Sardar Patel Road, LB Road, Velachery Main Road and Besant Avenue Road in Adyar zone are among those on the list.

The number of streets having over 10 cases is the highest in Teynampet and Royapuram zones with Teynampet having 83 such streets and Royapuram 74 streets. The number of city streets with over six Covid cases has also gone up from 840 on Sunday to 993 on Wednesday. Beach Road and South Mada Street in Adyar zone, and RA Puramin Teynampet are some those with over six covid cases.

