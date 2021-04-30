Chennai metro train services to be available every one hour on all Sundays of May

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro will continue to operate its services on all Sundays next month from 7 am to 9 pm, according to a release.

Chennai Metro Rail spokesperson said that Chennai Metro has decided to operate its metro train services on all Sundays in the month of May as per the directive of Government of Tamil Nadu for operating skeletal Metro Rail Services from 7 am till 9 pm.

Metro Trains Services will be available to passengers in the following headway schedule:

Wimco Nagar to Airport (Blue Line) every one hour

Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro to Airport Metro (via Arignar Anna Alandur Metro and Koyambedu) (Green Line) every hour

Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro to St Thomas Mount (via Arignar Anna Alandur Metro and Koyambedu) (Green Line) every two hours

There will be no peak hour service (as per the weekend metro train schedule). Passengers are requested to maintain social distance while waiting at the metro stations and during travelling in the trains. The passengers are requested to co-operate in the fight against the spread of Covid 19, the release stated.