Colleges start postponing exams in State

Anna University, IIT-M, & Madras University have deferred some of their examinations

Published: 30th April 2021 06:00 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Higher educational institutions, including Anna University and IIT-Madras, have postponed some of their exams in view of the second wave of the pandemic that is raging across Tamil Nadu and the country.Anna University has postponed the retests which were scheduled to be conducted from May 3.

The decision was taken as a one-time measure in view of the Covid-19 situation. The revised dates of the retest will be announced soon on the official website. “It is informed that the retest will not begin on May 3, 2021. The new retest date will be announced shortly with the revised time table,” a statement on the university website reads.

Students who were unable to appear for the semester exams earlier due to pandemic-related difficulties or faced technical problems in the online exam would have appeared for the retests. To check the latest updates or information about Anna University examinations, students are advised to visit the official website regularly. Not just Anna University, IIT-Madras has also postponed its semester exams and even online tests.

According to a statement from the institute, new dates of the examination will be announced later. IIT-M had planned to conduct written January-May semester exams from May 10 at the Kendriya Vidyalayas.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, most of the universities and colleges in Tamil Nadu and across the country have deferred examinations for the semester of 2021.

The University of Madras, which had planned to conduct semester examinations from May 17, has also postponed its examinations. A few other arts and science colleges in the city are also unsure if the exams will be conducted as scheduled.

