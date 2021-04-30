STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID-19 second wave: Chennai to get 1,500 more oxygen beds in 15 days

Currently, the city has 33,500 active cases of which nearly 15 per cent are critical cases, where the patient requires oxygen support

Published: 30th April 2021 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

A technician refills medical oxygen cylinders in an industrial facility to supply to hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation is taking steps to equip the city with 1500 more oxygen beds in 15 days. This is to cater to the rising demand being experienced currently.

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandanam will be equipped with 1,000 beds of which 860 will be oxygen beds and 140 will be normal beds. At least 300 oxygen beds here will be ready within the next three days.

Apart from this, two community health centres in Puzhal and Injambakkam will be equipped with 60 oxygen beds each.

ALSO READ: With stocks running low, Tamil Nadu may not begin COVID vaccinations for 18-plus on May 1

"There are 40 oxygen beds currently in the said hospitals. We will be ramping them up to 100-bedded facilities by May 15. Also, the Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet will be equipped with 300 oxygen beds," he said.

Currently, the city has 33,500 active cases of which nearly 15 per cent are critical cases, where the patient requires oxygen support. These extra beds will help the cause as the peak for Chennai is expected in a fortnight.

The commissioner assured the public that there is enough infrastructure to handle the pandemic and that no one needs to worry. "You can call 108 or even the GCC vehicle. We are well staffed and home quarantine facilities are also being improved."

He also said that vaccinations for those above 18 years of age will be delayed due to shortage.

"We do not have additional stock of vaccines, so we will not be able to start vaccination for 18+ tomorrow. However, we will be continuing vaccination for those above 45. We have vaccinated 16.2 lakh people so far," he said.

Deaths are being caused due to late referral, he said, adding that people must inform fever survey workers if they have a fever and get tested early.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai COVID-19 Coronavirus Oxygen
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp