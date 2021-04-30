Exam date released
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), on Wednesday, said the list of candidates who are admitted provisionally to the oral test for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector, grade II in the TNTS S (2013-2018) is on on www.tnpsc. gov.in. The test will be conducted from June 8-11.