60-year-old man held under POCSO Act

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a 60-year-old man under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in Koyambedu. The accused Kalimuthu (60) was running a grocery store, and misbehaved with the victim when she went to his shop to buy vegetables. Tirumangalam All-Women Police registered the case.
