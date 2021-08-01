Chennai temples closed for devotees till August 3

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The doors of temples in and around Chennai will be shut for devotees till August 3 as a precautionary measure to prevent overcrowding, and keep the Covid case growth in check.

The Hindu Religious and Endowment Department has banned the entry of devotees in the temples in and around Chennai between August 1 to 3. In a statement, Chennai zone joint director of HR & CE department C Haripriya, said that the decision was taken following fears of overcrowding in various temples of Lord Murugan and Goddess Amman.

The temples which will remain closed in the city include Arulmigu Vadapalani Andavar Thirukoil, Vadapalani, Arulmigu Kandasamy Koil, Kandhakottam, Arulmigu Angalaparameshwari Koil, Choolai, Arulmigu Devibaliyammal Koil and Ilangaliyamman koil. Padavettam would not be allowed to enter the temples and conduct devotional events such as firewalk (theemidhi) from August 1 to 3. The regular poojas will be held in all temples as per the rules of Agam, the release stated.

Padavettam not allowed

Padavettam would not be allowed to enter the temples and conduct devotional events such as firewalk (theemidhi) from August 1 to 3. The regular poojas will be held in all temples as per the rules of Agam