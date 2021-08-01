Evicted residents relocated to Pulianthope

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Families living at Arumbakkam, where evictions began a few days ago, have been provided houses in Pulianthope Housing Board, within city limits. Officials said that the drive went smoothly and there was no resistance from the residents.

However, some of the residents living in rented houses claimed that they were not allotted any house yet. “We have lived here for 13 years and have all the necessary documents. Nowhere else I can get a house for rent at Rs 1,400. They didn’t give us allotments to new houses, but at least tell me where I can rent a house for the same amount, I’ll leave. Till then my family and I will have to stay on the road,” said Babu Vetrivel, a carpenter.