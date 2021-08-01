Trainees’ basic phase training at MTTI ends

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 300 trainees on Friday celebrated the completion of their 24-week basic phase training at Mechanical Transport Training Institute (MTTI). The event was held at the Air Force Station in Avadi adhering to all Covid protocols, a release said.

Air Commodore S Sivakumar, Air Officer commanding, Air Force Station Avadi, presided over the ceremony and complimented the trainees for successfully completing the training.

Ab initio trainees, who hailed from different parts of the country, underwent rigorous training at MTTI and will now undergo further specialisation in their respective trades, the release added.

Amongst the trainees, the trophy for best academic performance was awarded to Manohar Lal, while Boyinin Saichandran Teja won the ‘Best in General Service Training’ trophy and Prakash Chandra Sahoo won the best all rounder trophy.