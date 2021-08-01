Woman held for stealing gold chain from shop

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old woman who stole a three sovereign gold chain from a jewellery shop in Mogappair was secured by JJ Nagar police on Friday. On Thursday, she and a man, were in the showroom on Valayapathi Salai and had checked gold chains.

Later, when they left the showroom to withdraw money from an ATM and did not return, the staff checked the chains and found one weighing 3 sovereigns, missing. CCTV footage revealed that the duo had taken the chain.

The accused, Datchayani, of Poonamallee was earlier arrested for similar offences in Avadi, Poonamallee, Thousand Lights, Flower Bazaar and Saidapet, said police, adding that they were on the lookout for her accomplice.