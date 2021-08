Additional suburban specials in Chennai from August 2

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate the movement of essential services staff, two pairs of additional Workmen Specials (WS) will be re-introduced between Gummidipundi and Chengalpattu via Tambaram from Monday.

According to a statement, Gummidipundi-Chengalpattu WS will leave Gummidipundi at 6 am daily (except on Saturdays & Sundays) via Chennai Beach and Tambaram and will reach Chengalpattu at 9.45 am. Similarly, Chengalpattu-Gummidipundi WS will leave Chengalpattu at 10.30 am daily (except Saturdays & Sundays) via Tambaram and Beach and reach Gummidipundi at 1.45 pm.

The Gummidipundi-Tambaram WS will leave Gummidipundi at 2.30 pm daily (except Saturdays & Sundays) via Beach and will reach Tambaram at 5.05 pm. The Tambaram-Gummidipundi WS will leave Tambaram at 5.58 pm daily (except Saturdays & Sundays) via Beach and will reach Gummidipundi at 8.50 pm, said the railways.