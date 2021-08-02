Automobile loading: Chennai division sets another record

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Division of Southern Railway once again surpassed its record achieved during March 2021, recording its highest revenue of Rs 17.95 crore through automobile loading in July this year.

A total of 75 rakes were dispatched of which 32 rakes were dispatched from Walajabad goods shed and 43 from Melpakkam. The automobile consignments were loaded in 1,950 wagons, earning revenue of Rs 17.95 crore. This is the highest ever, both in terms of revenue and rakes handled in a month, said SR in a statement. In March, 74 rakes were handled and 64 were loaded in February.