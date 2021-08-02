STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dug-up road chokes traffic in Velachery

Since the stretch is now almost reduced by half, motorists heading towards Velachery from Thillai Ganga Nagar subway are forced to take interior roads.

Work being undertaken by TNEB to lay cables at Jawaharlal Nehru Road.

Work being undertaken by TNEB to lay cables at Jawaharlal Nehru Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to the ongoing work by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) at Velachery, roads were dug all along the 3-km Jawaharlal Nehru Road stretch, which according to the residents has been causing traffic snarls and leading to accidents during the peak hours.

Along the road that connects Velachery MRTS station and Thillaiganga Nagar subway, there are deep trenches with barricades in several places. “In areas close to Adambakkam, where roads have been covered with sand recently, numerous accidents take place. The work is patchy making the road uneven and the stretch is already infamous for speeding vehicles. Motorists slip on the uneven path and ram the divider,” said J Vijayan, a resident of Velachery.

Recent rains has not helped matters. The trenches get filled with water and posing risk to motorists.
“There are TNEB barricades installed in few places. However, in other spots, a side of the road suddenly caves into a deep trench with no warning. After dusk, this gets risky,” said L Prameela, a motorist who recently met with an accident.

Another major issue is the traffic. Since the stretch is now almost reduced by half, motorists heading towards Velachery from Thillai Ganga Nagar subway are forced to take interior roads. When contact, a TNEB official said it would take a week to finish the work and they will cover the patches soon.

