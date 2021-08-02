Flooding fears: Garbage blocks major SWD in Kundrathur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The residents in Kundrathur fear flooding as one of the major stormwater drains (SWDs) in Natham locality has been blocked due to indiscriminate dumping of garbage. This SWD is a major flood barrier that carries excess water into the Adyar River.

A resident from the locality on condition of anonymity said that waste from the local market, as well as daily waste collected by the panchayat, is dumped here. “This has been the case over the years and now the drain is fully blocked,” the resident said.

Residents also said plastic bottles, bio-waste including vegetables and fruits, and other plastic waste have been blocking the water flow in the drain. Due to this, during heavy rains, the rainwater flows into the nearby localities.

Residents added that once upon a time, this was an irrigation canal and water was used for the nearby farmlands. “Now it has become fully urbanised,” they said. Activist Pughalventhan V said he has raised multiple complaints in this regard since 2020 and so far, no action has been taken.

“They clear garbage in different parts of the panchayat but not this one,” he said. He added that in some instances, it is left to private individuals to clean the garbage and the authorities don’t come forward.

When contacted by Express, officials with the Kundrathur Town Panchayat said they would look into the issue.

‘SWD was irrigation canal previously’

Vital role

According to environmentalists, stormwater drains play a vital role in maintenance of rivers, lakes, and aquatic life. They not only help in preventing floods in urban areas, but good SWDs also prevent erosion of soil. Stormwater management is also important to preserve water quality, say experts