Man who stole sarees from train’s parcel van held after two years

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Railway Protection Force’s Chennai unit has cracked a nearly two-year-old case in which several bundles of sarees were stolen from the parcel van of Navjeevan Express that arrived from Ahmedabad to Chennai.

A seven-member team of RPF-Chennai went to Nagpur, traced 32-year-old Mohammad Jasmin (alias Sukku), and arrested him on July 27 based on thorough investigation. According to an officer, Jasmin confessed to committing the crime along with two others, Mohammad Guddu and Mohammad Imtiaz, who are yet to be arrested.

Explaining the modus operandi, the police sources said that the three managed to break open a small portion of the ceiling of the train’s toilet, entered the opening, just enough to accommodate one person at a time, and crawled to reach the abutting parcel section.

Similarly, they broke open the ceiling there, stole the sarees worth around Rs 1.5 lakh, and got down at a station in Andhra Pradesh. The theft was detected after the train reached Chennai Central on September 15, 2019. The main door was locked from inside and the staff had to open the door through a welding process. Following this, the officials detected that 12 bundles of sarees were missing. A case was registered and an investigation launched.

Jasim was brought to Chennai on a transit remand. An officer said he has been remanded in judicial custody up to August 12. Further investigation is on.

