Passing on heritage to posterity

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a modern world inundated with information, it is crucial to ensure that children understand their roots. Even more so, to do it in an approachable manner. In a talk by Knotty Junk Artisans (@knotty_junk_artisans), an arts and crafts school for children, architect Thirupurasundari Sevvel shared tips to bring heritage to young minds. The Instagram live was hosted by Nivedhitha Vikas, founder of the school.

“I read somewhere that when you work with professionals, you have another 30-40 years but when you work with children, what you inculcate in them stays around for the coming 60 years,” began Sevvel. According to her, the key to introducing heritage is taking it one step at a time, simplifying complex concepts instead of following a syllabus.

“For example, when you discuss heights and architecture, you cannot begin with metrics. Instead, ask them to draw a car and a poochi on separate papers. You can proceed to explain how they scaled the former down and the latter up to fit the page,” she explained. It is important to weave in concepts of equality, ethical practices and appropriate language as heritage includes those who built, painted, and maintained a place as well, she added

Adults must also keep their bias and judgement out of the children’s reach as the young minds reflect their elders’ opinions. “A child once asked me why we don’t eat in Thanjavur plates if they are so nice; why is it just a wall hanging? His family had received these plates and he had overheard them discussing that they were expensive and of little use. So, the child was viewing everything under that lens, unable to see the value of art,” she shared.

Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai (@namveedu_namoor_namkadhai), founded by Sevvel, hosts workshops introducing children below the age of six years to various types of architecture, food, hidden histories, stories and much more. It’s a fruitful give-and-take as children also provide their unique insights and fresh perspectives. Currently held online, the organisation began writing letters to bridge the distance. Children opened the yellow postcards with little trinkets on call. “Even the parents had no clue that these postcards still existed,” she exclaimed. She gave a shout out to Knotty Junk Artisans’ recent Rock Art Workshop that “taught children that anything can be art.”

Finally, Sevvel emphasised the importance of literature and the language and representation in books to which the children are exposed. Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai has three mobile libraries with 30-35 books and objects placed at the back of each auto for children to explore. A child had hung three of these books on a string in his house; his library, an act Sevvel encouraged with fervour.

