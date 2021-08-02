Railways changes schedule of Sengottai Tri-Weekly Special

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has changed the days of operation of Sengottai-Chennai Egmore-Sengottai Tri-Weekly Special. According to a press note, Train No 06182 Sengottai-Egmore Tri-Weekly Special will leave Sengottai on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays from September 22 and reach Egmore on Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.

The train is presently operated on Sundays, Fridays and Saturdays. Similarly, Train No 06181 (Egmore-Sengottai) will leave Egmore on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from September 22 and reach Sengottai on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.