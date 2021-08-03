11 injured in separate accidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight persons were injured after an MTC bus overturned after hitting a median near Madhavaram flyover on Monday early morning. Madhavaram traffic investigation police said that the driver, Sekar (45), lost control of the vehicle on the approach road and the vehicle, overturned, severely injuring eight persons. Madhavaram law and order police who were on duty near the flyover rushed the injured to Government Stanley Hospital.

Similarly, three persons were injured after a four-wheeler knocked down two bikes and overturned on Chromepet MIT flyover. The two-wheeler riders and the car driver was rushed to a nearby hospital. Chromepet traffic investigation police have launched a probe.