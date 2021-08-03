STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Books on a bullet

Writer-publisher brothers Chandru and Karthikeyan are on a bike trip across the state to promote lesser-known Tamil titles

Published: 03rd August 2021 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Vidhya with the cycle cart at Tiruvannamalai

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Royal Enfield Thunderbird, exhibiting rows of books on a makeshift rack set up on it, is parked on a footpath near Girivalam Road in Tiruvannamalai. A local saint stops by to browse the collection and soon gets into a conversation with writer-publisher brothers Chandru and Karthikeyan, the owners of the mobile bookstore. From philosophy to social revolution, the discussion lasts for an hour over cups of tea at a nearby stall. Among the many memorable interactions the brothers have encountered from their book-selling journey since December 2020, this one is dear to their hearts. 

Kindling curiosity

Following the pandemic that led to the cancellation of book fairs, the duo were convinced that the best way was to take the books to readers and not the other way round. Having reached out to avid readers in Tiruvannamalai, Trichy and Madurai, the duo is currently in Chennai. “The city is not new to us. This is the second time we’ve brought the mobile bookstore. This time, it’s going to be mainly around Besant Nagar. People have warmed up to the idea and we’ve been able to connect with readers from all strata of society and exchange views on every subject under the sun,” shares Karthikeyan. 

While the brothers are constantly on the move with the bike book cart, Karthikeyan’s fiancé Vidhya Dharani manages their cycle book cart in Tiruvannamalai. Over time, the trio has collaborated with 15 small-time publishers and have over 600 books categorised under 50 topics. “We’re originally from Alanganallur, Madurai. We’ve been residing in Tiruvannamalai with Vidhya for the last two years and leading a minimalist lifestyle after bidding goodbye to our cushy jobs and urban life. All of us love reading Tamil literature. Selling books is a newfound passion project that was born during the pandemic — with the hope to revive the habit of reading, in rural areas. The goal is not to make them purchase the books. It must at least trigger their curiosity,” narrates Karthikeyan. 

They are not just keepers of books, the brothers have also penned two illustrated micro fiction works — Vilanga Mei Mei and Ikathai Thodangamal Mudikirathu — which were launched at the Madurai Book Fair in 2018. They’ve also been busy with scriptwriting, drawing, storytelling and promoting sustainable living. While their third micro-fiction is underway, the duo has been taking up customised artwork and poetry from followers during the lockdown. 

Journey matters 

“Beyond reading, there’s a pleasure that comes with sharing our observations with others. What better way to network with strangers than through books? We regularly share snippets of our journey on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. It’s a way of engaging with our audience. It’s their constant encouragement that has brought us this far as this is not a profit-oriented business. We make meagre money to sustain our livelihood,” elaborates Chandru. 

To promote literature and reading, the brothers recently launched their publishing house called Vilangameimmai. They are open to collaborations with aspiring writers and publishing houses to display and promote their books. “Through this book cart journey, we’ve been able to transform many lives and it’s been a big learning curve for us too. It has opened our eyes on many fronts and been a life-changing experience. Our dream is to take these books around Tamil Nadu. Mobile book stores should gain popularity and be seen as a new way to sell books. We would be happy if our story is an inspiration to others,” sums up Chandru. 

You can keep track of their journey on their Instagram, Facebook and YouTube page: @Chaeyan Brothers.
For details, call: 7010971651 9095273270

