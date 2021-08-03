STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

CCB nabs two for swindling money

Duo arrested in Delhi after breakthrough in case related to duping of a city resident

Published: 03rd August 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Further investigation is on. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a breakthrough in the case pertaining to swindling of money through credit cards of a West Mambalam resident, the anti-bank fraud wing of the Central Crime Branch arrested two middlemen from New Delhi. The suspects were identified as Atul Kumar of Johripur and Kunal of Ghaziabad.The incident happened in January and the CCB had launched an investigation based on a complaint filed by the victim, Govindraj.

Police sources said that scammers had posed as bank staff and sought details of credit cards and OTPs from Govindraj in the name of offering gifts. Soon after Govindraj shared the details, the money was swindled from two of his cards. One of the officers who was part of the eight-member team that camped in New Delhi and made the arrests told Express that the scammers had used Govindraj’s credit cards to pay electricity bills of consumers in the national capital.

The details of the power consumers were being provided to the scammers by the two middlemen for a 15 per cent commission.The officer said that the duo received cash from consumers claiming to pay the bills, kept their commission, and gave the rest (85 per cent) of the amount to the scammers, who made the payments through credit card details they stole from unsuspecting people. “The entire process was formulated to secure the identity of the middlemen and fraudsters,” the officer said, adding that making direct payments would sound the death knell for their shady activities.  The team is hoping to nab others involved in phone frauds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp