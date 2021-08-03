STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four murder suspects caught after hot chase 

Preliminary investigation revealed that the four avenged an attack on a man by Saravanan two years ago.

Published: 03rd August 2021 07:02 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two alert police personnel gave a chase and arrested four suspects who allegedly hacked a 24-year-old man to death in Mylapore on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Saravanan, a fisherman, while the arrested persons are Ajith, Vijay, Shaam, and Manigandan.  

Preliminary investigation revealed that the four avenged an attack on a man by Saravanan two years ago. Police sources said that the incident happened around 2.30 pm when Saravanan reached a Tasmac outlet in Pallakuma Nagar. The four hacked Saravanan and fled. However, head constables, Viswanathan and Ramesh, thwarted the men’s attempt to escape and took them to Mylapore police station. An investigation is on.    

Man stabs friend to death

In another incident in New Washermenpet, a 60-year-old man was arrested for stabbing his friend under the influence of alcohol. Police arrested Vincent for allegedly killing Peter, who refused to give the former money to buy liquor.

21-year-old murdered

In Perambur, near ICF, a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death by a gang on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as A Alex of Villivakkam. Police said Alex was released on bail in a murder case of Karunakaran and had moved to Bengaluru. He was attacked when he came back to appear in court.  Three persons surrendered on Sunday.

