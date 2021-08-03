STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Metro water planning to go completely online

Subsequently, the department is also planning on developing a mobile application for essential services like paying bills and taxes or applying for a new water and sewer connection.

Published: 03rd August 2021

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pandemic has ushered in a new era of remote working and joining that bandwagon is the Chennai Metropolitan Supply and Sewerage Board, which is all set to develop a software and go completely digital.The Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) will implement a project to integrate all operations under one software. This will ensure transparency and fewer errors. The software is scheduled to be released in two-and-half years.

Currently, Metro Water offers online services for new water and sewer connections, groundwater regulation, grievance registration and filling point monitoring. However, services like budgeting, contract registration, fleet management, purchase and inventory still require personnel come to office.

“Our aim is to provide sufficient water and efficient sewerage and waste water management. However, given the rate at which the city is expanding, it is becoming difficult to cater to the extended areas. Going completely online will ensure more transparency and faster implementation of the projects,” said a Metro Water official.

Subsequently, the department is also planning on developing a mobile application for essential services like paying bills and taxes or applying for a new water and sewer connection. “Once the project nears completion, we will train the staff on the usage,” said the official.

