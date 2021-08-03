More than 22 lakh passengers opt for Chennai Metro trains post-lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited has been operating its passenger services from June 21, 2021 after the lockdown imposed by government of Tamil Nadu due to increasing cases of COVID-19. Presently, CMRL is operating its Metro train services with 50% capacity as per the instructions of Government of Tamil Nadu.

A total of 22,02,045 passengers have travelled in the Metro Trains from June 21, 2021 to July 31, 2021. A total of 3,55,579 passengers have travelled in the Metro Trains from June 21 to June 30, 2021. A total of 18,46,466 passengers have travelled in the Metro trains from July 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021. On July 26, 2021 a maximum of 74,380 passengers used the Metro trains to commute.

In July 2021, a total of 30,160 passengers have utilised the QR Code ticketing system, while 10,06,615 passengers have used Travel Card ticketing system. CMRL offers a 20% discount on QR Code ticketing namely Single Journey Q.R Ticket, Return Journey Q.R Ticket, Group Q.R Ticket and Q.R Trip. A 20% discount is also applicable on fares on using Metro Train Travel Cards.

A penalty of Rs 200 is being imposed for not properly wearing face masks in Metro Trains and Metro Stations. So far, a total of 102 passengers have been levied penalty from June 21 to July 31, 2021 for non-adherence and a sum of Rs 20,400 has been collected as penalty.