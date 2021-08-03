STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Only about 50% of children who went missing in Chennai from 2017-19 were traced

In a reply to a Lok Sabha question, data issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said of the 737 children aged between 5 and 14 who missing in Chennai between 2017 and 2019, only 367 were traced

Published: 03rd August 2021 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

missing children

Image for representation

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Only about 50 percent of the children from Chennai who went missing between 2017 to 2019 were traced, reveals data by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In a reply to a Lok Sabha question, data issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said that out of the 737 children aged between 5 and 14 who missing in Chennai between 2017 and 2019, only 367 were traced, which is 49.7 percent.

In 2017, a total of 190 kids had gone missing in Chennai and 124 were traced, followed by 239 missing children in 2018, of which 102 were traced. In 2019, a total of 308 had gone missing and 141 were traced.

In comparison, out of the 10,506 kids who went missing in Delhi, 5784 were traced (55 percent), followed by Kolkata where 739 children went missing during the same period and 398 were traced (53 percent) and in Mumbai, during the same period, 993 kids went missing, of which 819 (82 percent) were traced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
missing children Chennai
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp