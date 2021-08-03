Only about 50% of children who went missing in Chennai from 2017-19 were traced

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Only about 50 percent of the children from Chennai who went missing between 2017 to 2019 were traced, reveals data by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In a reply to a Lok Sabha question, data issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said that out of the 737 children aged between 5 and 14 who missing in Chennai between 2017 and 2019, only 367 were traced, which is 49.7 percent.

In 2017, a total of 190 kids had gone missing in Chennai and 124 were traced, followed by 239 missing children in 2018, of which 102 were traced. In 2019, a total of 308 had gone missing and 141 were traced.

In comparison, out of the 10,506 kids who went missing in Delhi, 5784 were traced (55 percent), followed by Kolkata where 739 children went missing during the same period and 398 were traced (53 percent) and in Mumbai, during the same period, 993 kids went missing, of which 819 (82 percent) were traced.