Social club gets new core team

CHENNAI: On July 31, the social club Heritage Galaxy hosted its fourth installation, welcoming new members of the core team at Hotel Hilton, Guindy. Consisting of 90 couples from the Rajasthani community, Heritage Galaxy was created by parent club the Heritage Club for young members. The ceremony was planned by Chanchal Nahata, the chairman of the installation event.

The event began with the installation of the new President Arun Nahar by his predecessor Raj Kumar Kunkulol, in the presence of the Heritage Club Secretary Mahaveer Kothari and the Heritage Club Coordinator Sunil Bharkatiya. The appointed president installed other authorities, including the secretary Ricab Mehta, the treasurer Bharat Jain. The 2021-22 team has been named AASTHA - Strings of Hope. “It is the responsibility of faith which the new team aspires to justify,” shared a representative of the team. The mission of the team is to keep the society socially connected by means of entertainment events, sports functions, tours, and more.

The ceremony also saw the debut of the Heritage Galaxy Anthem, written and sung by Sonia Katariya and composed by Mohammad Sohaib. The anthem aims to elevate the fellowship of the members and strengthen their bond. The same is to be sung before all upcoming events.

The formal installation was followed by a night full of entertainment events, featuring a power-packed AFROBEAT Night planned by the Entertainment Chairpeople Neelam Dhariwal and Priya Nahar. As Friendship Day awaited at the cusp of the night, the club members planned a sleepover at the hotel. The Friendship Day celebrations began with a musical performance by singer and band member Anuj Damri. The members have been looking forward to the celebration of Friendship Day as it was their first opportunity to do so in the four years of the group’s history.

