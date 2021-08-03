Top docs meet for virtual diabetes talk

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 8th edition of the Dr Mohan’s International Diabetes Update was organised by Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Education Academy, a unit of Dr Mohan’s Group of Diabetes Institutions from July 30 to August 1 at Chennai, in a virtual mode.

The international faculty this year included the creme-de-la-creme of diabetes specialists and researchers and key opinion leaders on diabetes from across the world. In addition, a distinguished national faculty representing reputed institutes from all parts of India was also part of the programme.

The guests of honour were Dr Ashok Kumar Das, consultant, Department of Medicine & Endocrinology, Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences, Puducherry, Dr Shashank Joshi, chairperson, International Diabetes Federation (IDF) South East Asia, Dr SR Aravind, president, Diabetes India, and Dr Banshi Saboo, president of Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI).