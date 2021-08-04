CBSE Class 10 result: 99.94% pass in Chennai region

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 overall pass percentage has hit a record high of 99.4 this time, a jump of 8 per cent from last year. According to the results that was released on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu recorded 100 per cent pass. The Chennai region of CBSE, which includes Tamil Nadu and neighbouring States recorded a pass percentage of 99.94. Trivandrum continues to top the charts with 99.99 per cent pass, followed by Bengaluru (99.96), and then Chennai. There are total 16 regions under the Board.

Due to the pandemic, class 10 exams were cancelled this year and the CBSE announced a new evaluation criteria, according to which, for the 80 marks given for theory exam; students will be graded out of 10 for their performance in periodic or unit tests, 30 marks are dedicated to half-yearly or mid-term exams, and 40 marks for pre-board exams.

Out of 70,470 students from Tamil Nadu, 70,469 have passed class 10. Among them, 39,360 were boys and 31,109 girls. Students and principals of CBSE schools in Chennai largely expressed satisfaction with the results. “Marks are better than what we anticipated. Class 11 classes have already started, and now we are concentrating on the class 12 exams,” said V Jeevitha, a student from a CBSE school in Kolathur. The Kendriya Vidyalayas and Central Tibetan School Administration scored 100 per cent pass, while the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya recorded 99.99 per cent pass.

While 2,00,962 students secured in the range of 90-95 per cent, a total of 57,824 students secured 95 per cent and above. This year, girls outshone boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent. A total of 17,636 students (0.84%) got compartment this year, and the results of 16,639 students are still under process. No merit list will be declared this year and no merit certificates will be issued to students, announced the CBSE. If students are not satisfied with the marks awarded as per the alternate marking scheme, they can choose to appear for offline exams, which will be held from August 16.