Make your Aadi purchase here

Aadi marks the beginning of festivals and has been a shopping month. Cotton House has all the latest collections for the entire family.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cotton House’s motto is to offer services to clients at wholesale cost, and keeping that principle in mind, they have offers through the year instead of restricting it to one particular season. Keeping up with Covid protocols, the shop is regularly sanitised and follows all Covid safety norms. Ensuring their clients safety is top priority. 

Cotton House is a landmark at Thiruvanmiyur near the signal. The 20,000 sqft-shop is accessible to people residing in Thiruvanmiyur, ECR and OMR. The store has a exclusive bridal wedding saris, Kanchipuram saris, handwoven Banaras silks, tussar silk with temple border, mata silk saris, ready-to-wear churidar kurta sets, gowns, salwar kameez, lehanga, skirt & top.

They have houses all kinds of cotton, handloom, branded products and traditional  and western outfits. Special festive collections for kids include readymade pattu pavadais, lehangas, fansy frocks, long gowns, jeans and jeggings, jackets and coats. Silk dhoti, kurtas, sherwani, ethnic  and western wear are available for men.

Cotton House has also been involved in various social activities. Recently they installed CCTV cameras in and around Thiruvanmayur and ECR in association with Kamaraj Nagar Welfare Association and Chennai City Police. Cotton House has no branches. It is located at No 68, LB Road, near Thiruvanmiyur signal, Chennai-41. Ph: 24454442/42010609

