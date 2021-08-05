STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Girl dies after consuming soft drink

Food safety officials temporarily close firm’s manufacturing unit in Sholavaram after incident

Published: 05th August 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a  13-year-old girl who allegedly drank aerated drink collapsed and died at her house in Besant Nagar on Tuesday. As a result, the food safety officials temporarily closed the manufacturing unit in Sholavaram on Wednesday.The postmortem revealed that Dharani, the girl, asphyxiated to death after the drink entered her respiratory system.

According to the police, Dharani had asthma and was advised by doctors not to consume aerated drinks.
The girl had bought the drink from a nearby shop and was consuming it in the afternoon. Aswini, her sister, snatched the bottle after seeing it. But, once Aswini stepped out, Dharani again began consuming it and started vomiting. When she tried to control it, the fluid entered her respiratory system and she collapsed on the spot, said the police. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

On information, Sastri Nagar police sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem. A case was registered and an investigation is on.Meanwhile, the food safety officials visited the manufacturing unit in Sholavaram and collected 540 bottles of the same batch which were sent to different shops have been recalled. The samples will be sent for analysis and further action will be based on the report. As a precaution, the unit will be closed till further notice, said the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp