Girl dies after consuming soft drink

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old girl who allegedly drank aerated drink collapsed and died at her house in Besant Nagar on Tuesday. As a result, the food safety officials temporarily closed the manufacturing unit in Sholavaram on Wednesday.The postmortem revealed that Dharani, the girl, asphyxiated to death after the drink entered her respiratory system.

According to the police, Dharani had asthma and was advised by doctors not to consume aerated drinks.

The girl had bought the drink from a nearby shop and was consuming it in the afternoon. Aswini, her sister, snatched the bottle after seeing it. But, once Aswini stepped out, Dharani again began consuming it and started vomiting. When she tried to control it, the fluid entered her respiratory system and she collapsed on the spot, said the police. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

On information, Sastri Nagar police sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem. A case was registered and an investigation is on.Meanwhile, the food safety officials visited the manufacturing unit in Sholavaram and collected 540 bottles of the same batch which were sent to different shops have been recalled. The samples will be sent for analysis and further action will be based on the report. As a precaution, the unit will be closed till further notice, said the police.