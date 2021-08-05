STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

MTC commences works to install CCTV cameras

Similarly, a few months ago, the Law and Order police from Adyar police district installed CCTV cameras in a few buses plying in select routes.

Published: 05th August 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Police station CCTV

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To enhance safety of commuters, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation has commenced works to install CCTV cameras in its buses. “A total of 2,500 buses are to be brought under the surveillance of CCTV cameras under Nirbhaya funds. Buses are being fitted with cable ducts and other electrical systems required for functioning of cameras. The installation is expected to be completed by October this year,” Anbu Abraham, Managing Director, MTC told Express.

Every bus is to be fitted with three cameras; two cameras will be facing the front and rear entrance doors of the buses and one camera will be covering the gangway of the buses from the place near the driver’s seat. “The buses have already been fitted with GPS devices. A centralised control room will be established at MTC headquarters to monitor the CCTV footage,” added Abraham.

The project not only improves the safety of women passengers, but is also expected to detect thieves, footboard travellers and others who create ruckus during bus travel. CCTV cameras were first fitted on MTC buses in 2015 following frequent group clashes among college students.

Similarly, a few months ago, the Law and Order police from Adyar police district installed CCTV cameras in a few buses plying in select routes. However, all of them were removed later. Official sources said considering that women, trans-persons and Persons with Disabilities and their attenders are allowed to travel without paying ticket fare in ordinary buses, the CCTV surveillance in MTC would ensure that guidelines are adhered to strictly by bus crews. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MTC CCTV
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp