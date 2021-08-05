MTC commences works to install CCTV cameras

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To enhance safety of commuters, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation has commenced works to install CCTV cameras in its buses. “A total of 2,500 buses are to be brought under the surveillance of CCTV cameras under Nirbhaya funds. Buses are being fitted with cable ducts and other electrical systems required for functioning of cameras. The installation is expected to be completed by October this year,” Anbu Abraham, Managing Director, MTC told Express.

Every bus is to be fitted with three cameras; two cameras will be facing the front and rear entrance doors of the buses and one camera will be covering the gangway of the buses from the place near the driver’s seat. “The buses have already been fitted with GPS devices. A centralised control room will be established at MTC headquarters to monitor the CCTV footage,” added Abraham.

The project not only improves the safety of women passengers, but is also expected to detect thieves, footboard travellers and others who create ruckus during bus travel. CCTV cameras were first fitted on MTC buses in 2015 following frequent group clashes among college students.

Similarly, a few months ago, the Law and Order police from Adyar police district installed CCTV cameras in a few buses plying in select routes. However, all of them were removed later. Official sources said considering that women, trans-persons and Persons with Disabilities and their attenders are allowed to travel without paying ticket fare in ordinary buses, the CCTV surveillance in MTC would ensure that guidelines are adhered to strictly by bus crews.