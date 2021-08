Changes in train timings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate engineering maintenance, Southern Railway made changes in the operation of trains in Chennai Central - Gudur section between Nayadupeta and Pedapriya stations between 8 am and 12.30 pm on August 10.

Train no. 02711 - Vijayawada - Chennai Central Express Special leaving Vijayawada at 6.10 am, on August 10 is partially cancelled between Gudur and Chennai.

Similarly, train no. 02712 - Chennai Central - Vijayawada Express Special leaving Chennai at 2.10 pm on August 10 will depart from Gudur at 4.20 pm.