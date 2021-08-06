Head constable succumbs to Covid a day after delivery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old woman head constable succumbed to Covid on Thursday a day after delivering a child at a city hospital. The deceased, P Vasantha from Alandur police quarters, was attached to the forgery wing in the Central Crime Branch at the city police Commissionerate.

Police said that Vasantha had been undergoing treatment for the last few years after which she became pregnant last year. “She was admitted at a hospital in Arumbakkam for delivery. After testing positive for Covid, she was shifted to the Covid ward at Institute of Child Health,” said police.

On Wednesday, she delivered a girl child through cesarean. However, her condition worsened early on Thursday and she succumbed to the infection. The baby’s condition is said to be stable.