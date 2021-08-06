Help was only a call away 

Omjasvin MD By

CHENNAI: A higher number of girls than boys aged 14 to 17 years died by suicide in Tamil Nadu between 2017 and 2019. This was revealed by Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani while responding to a question in Lok Sabha on July 30. While suicide irrespective of gender remains a pressing issue in our society, the high number of teenage girls dying by suicide raises concerns as they may be linked to social evils, including oppression, abuse, patriarchy and lack of empowerment.

In 2017, as many as 404 girls and 308 boys ended their lives, and the trend continued in the subsequent years as well. Mental health experts and women’s rights activists say that there is a lot of patriarchal and conventional social issues that could have led to these deaths.

“Girls, particularly at an early age, are vulnerable to domestic and sexual abuse, abuse from relatives, problems with school teachers, and cyber issues through social media. Above all this, their parents also would not be in a position to listen to them,” says Dr Sahithyaa Raghu, psychologist and psychotherapist.

She feels that parents must be educated to create a comfortable space within the family so that the children can open up to them. “Teenage is a vulnerable age group and the hard feelings may get accumulated and lead to depression and result in suicide,” she adds.

Senior women’s rights lawyer Sudha Ramalingam notes that girls are generally discriminated against from the start, and families suppressing the kids’ emotional quotient could lead to extreme issues. “Teenage girls are ambitious as well, but families give more preference to dreams of their sons. From how a girl dresses to what makeup she wears, everything is controlled by the family from a young age,” says Sudha. She adds that issues are multi-pronged as girls have to face peer pressure and social problems all at once.

While girls are more in number with regard to teenage suicides, the men outnumber women regarding suicide rates in the age group of 18-30 in Tamil Nadu. In 2017, 2,728 men ended their lives, while 1,922 women took the extreme step. The next year, 2,568 men and 1,928 girls committed suicide, while in 2019, as many as 2,474 men and 1,645 women ended lives.

Dr Lakshmi Vijayakumar, psychiatrist and founder of Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre, says the suicide rates drop with regard to women only from the age of 23 and above. “Not just in Tamil Nadu, but suicides are higher in teenage girls across the country. By the age of 25 or 26, majority of the women in the country are married. When a woman bears child, it gives them a responsibility and a social status. The child’s well being then becomes more important than anything.”

“Just because the suicide rate is lower among women aged above 23, it does not mean that they don’t have suicidal thoughts or tendencies but that they move on owing to their social responsibility. Teenage girls are at a disadvantage in the country with respect to social status, education, opportunities, and parental pressure. If a boy fails in exams, he may get another shot at it, but a girl failing in classes would be married off right away by the parents. We need to empower the young women with education and provide them higher social economic status,” she adds.

Director of Institute of Mental Health Dr Poorna Chandrika says the increasing number of crimes against women needs to be addressed primarily. “Secondly, empowering young women from the start is required. The IMH is helping girls across the State with counselling through psychiatrists, social workers and psychologists. We also provide them special life-skill training, as per WHO suggestions,” she says, adding that poverty eradication, enhancing livelihood, prevention of unemployment are some of the things that need to be addressed.

(Get rid of suicidal thoughts, seek support. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or call 104 to connect with mental health experts, and avail help)

While suicide irrespective of gender is a pressing issue, the high number of girls raises concerns as they may be linked to social evils