Infant with rare heart condition abandoned by parents in Chennai

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As if having to spend the first weeks of her life in a hospital was not enough, a six-week-old baby with a congenital heart condition has now been abandoned by her parents and left to the care of nurses and doctors at the Government Institute of Child Health, Egmore (ICH).

Born on June 26, Aaira (name changed) was referred to the ICH on July 3 after she developed respiratory distress and low oxygen levels. “She was malnourished and had to be managed with supportive treatment,” said a doctor. Aaira was diagnosed with a rare combination of several defects in the heart, known as tetralogy of fallot, that results in mixing up of oxygenated and deoxygenated blood, leading to lower than normal oxygen level in the body.

She was brought in to the hospital by her parents who are residents of Chidambaram town in Cuddalore district. Aaira is their third child, the first two being daughters as well. Even as the baby was undergoing treatment, her parents abandoned her to the care of nurses and doctors. A few days after admitting the baby, they walked away, leaving officials with a written statement that they did not want her.

A senior doctor said, “We counselled the parents, but they were very firm in their decision. They said that they were not in a position to take care of the baby as they are from a poor family.”

Another doctor said that the parents were referred to the Child Welfare Committee to which they gave the written statement. “They cited so many reasons, the major one being their financial condition,” he added.

Baby to be treated with surgery: Doc

The baby will be handed over to the Child Welfare Committee for adoption after her treatment. She is now being fed with milk sourced from the breast milk bank at the hospital, with duty nurses and doctors taking care of her.

“Parents abandoning a baby is not new to the institute. But them giving a written statement that they don’t want the baby is very rare. We couldn’t force them after a certain level,” a senior doctor said. Doctors said that though this complex congenital heart condition can be treated, they still have to wait and see how the baby responds to the treatment and also if she needs further interventions as she grows up. “A surgery should be planned once her health becomes stable. As of now, she has passed the critical phase, but we still cannot predict the outcome,” said a doctor.

In late 2019, a six-year-old child, with cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities, was similarly abandoned at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. The hospital then became her home and its staff, patients and their attenders became her guardians.