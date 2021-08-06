Revenue officials retrieve encroached 7.5 acres at Uthiramerur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 7.5 acres of government land, which had been allegedly sold illegally near Uthiramerur, was retrieved by Revenue department officials on Wednesday. The officials recently received information that government land in Thalavarampundi was being encroached by outsiders and they were building shelters there.

“The officials had earlier recommended pattas for some occupants, who have been living there for years. In this situation, new shelters cropped up on the land recently,” said official sources. Around 40 houses now stand on the 7.5 acres.

A team of Revenue officials led by Uthiramerur Tahsildhar Uma reached the spot and evicted those who had occupied the land with temporary structures. The officials retrieved 7.5 acres and displayed a board warning punitive action against those occupying the land. As per guideline value, this land is worth `3 crore.

“We are not sure if the land parcels were sold illegally. So far we have not received any complaint. This measure was mainly aimed at preventing further encroachment of government land. We have issued warnings to locals and also displayed boards earmarking boundaries for government lands,” said a revenue official.

Meikkal porambokku

Allegedly, the outsiders paid money to local bigwigs and built huts here, which is classified as “meikkal porambokku” in records. Officials earlier recommended pattas for some occupants, who have been living there for years. In this situation, new shelters cropped up on the land recently