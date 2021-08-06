Talent co-creation lab set up at University of Madras

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To hone the skill of students and make them more employable, University of Madras on Thursday inaugurated talent co-creation lab (TCCL). The laboratory is co-funded by European Union through its Erasmus programme.

The lab will provide a space where the faculty and students can work together with industry and civil society organisations to enhance talents and innovations and employability. Vice-chancellor S Gowri said, “The project aims to promote the uptake of entrepreneurship education and innovation training to the students.”

Along with the lab, the Student Community Service and Volunteering Centre has also come up in the university. This platform will provide information and give access to new proposals and initiatives for collaboration through which students can excel in chosen field.

Notably, the university offers undergraduate courses in entrepreneurship however the authorities have plans to revise the curriculum, to make it more industry-friendly as in the last few years, there has been a vast change in the entrepreneurship scenario in the country.

The project aims to encourage students become entrepreneurs. The move along with creating employment opportunities will also help in generating revenue for the institution.

In a related development, The University of Madras has been allowed by University Grants Commission to offer 30 online programmes.

Results today

The Institute of Distance Education of University of Madras will publish online examination results of PG/MBA/MCA/M.Sc(IT) courses on Friday. Students can check results at ideunom.ac.in from 6 pm onwards.