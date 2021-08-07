STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Online fraudsters honey trap strangers through video calls on social media to extort money

Several instances of sweet talks and video calls with strangers on social media being used to honey-trap people comes to the fore

Published: 07th August 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Illustration: Amit bandre

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two years ago, Raju* from T Nagar got a number from makemefriends.com, a website claiming to provide ‘escort services’ for men in the city. After the sign-up, Raju received a video call from a woman who appeared naked on the other end. This woman told Raju to imitate her moves naked; this Raju did.

“A few minutes after the call ended, he received a video of his nude call, followed by threats that if he did not pay the fraudsters, this video would be posted on social media tagging his friends,” said a city police officer, who added that there had been several complaints against the website in connection with extortion. Raju ended up sending them Rs 17 lakh over a period of two years; it was only recently that he finally decided to lodge a complaint with the cyber cell.

Raju’s case is not an isolated one; many men in the city have fallen for such online frauds, losing money, name, and peace of mind. Fraudsters employ various tactics to honey trap and force them to part with money. The cases of Senthil* and Navneeth* are examples. 

Senthil, a married man with two children, got matched with a woman on a dating app about a year ago. They exchanged many messages. “The man was excited after she called him and started sweet-talking. But the woman, who claimed to live in another city, made excuses whenever he asked her if they could meet,” said a senior police officer.

One day, she called Senthil and asked him for money, claiming she was going through a financial struggle. Senthil sent over Rs 2 lakh over a period of a few months. He realised he was conned only after she blocked his number. Senthil has lodged a complaint with cyber cell in Chennai.

As for Navneeth*, he got a friend request from a woman’s profile on a social medium. The purported woman claimed that she was in the UK. A month and many messages later, the woman told him that she was coming to visit him.

“A few days later, however, the woman texted Navneeth claiming that she was out of money. She asked money for tickets, visa, luggage charges, and duty. In all, Navneeth spent over Rs 5 lakh,” said a police officer. Navneeth grew suspicious when the woman kept asking for more money. When he finally confronted her and demanded to see photos of the flight tickets, she went offline and the account was deleted. Realising he had been conned, Navneeth lodged a complaint with the cyber cell.

A college student and a doctor in the city said in their complaints that they received friend requests on Facebook from women profiles. As soon as they accepted the requests, persons on the other end started texting and shared their phone numbers.

“The men were honey trapped. A few minutes after they shared their numbers, they received a video call on WhatsApp,” a senior police officer said. They too fell for the same trick that trapped Raju.

Though the college student reported the woman’s profile on Facebook and blocked her number, the fraudsters shared his video with a few of his Facebook friends, including his mother. 

*Names changed

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
honey trap online dating cybercrime chennai
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp