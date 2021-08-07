Foundation Day celebrations at Lalit Kala Akademi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The chairman of the Lalit Kala Akademi, Uttam Pacharne, initiated the Foundation Day celebrations at all the centres. To kick off the 67th Foundation Day, a series of events have been planned at the Chennai centre. An exhibition on bronze sculptures Through the Eyes of Cholas will be open till August 9, from 11 am to 7 pm. On display are bronze sculptures created during a ten-day workshop held in Kumbakonam. Sculptures made by working artists in the centre will also be showcased.

‘Through the Eyes of Cholas’ pays tribute to SK Srinivasan, an eminent sculptor who was coordinating this camp. A virtual art exhibition ‘Desh ke Azadi Ke Nayak Veer Savarkar’ will be launched to showcase paintings made by 50 female artists from across India. These paintings were created during a camp organised in 2019 at Kanniyakumari. A documentary made on the artist’s camp will be available throughout the day.