STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Task force to shield kids from third Covid wave

With experts predicting that children might be the most affected during Covid third wave, the State government has constituted a Task Force on Paediatric Care.

Published: 07th August 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

A woman holds on to two children as they wait their turn to get tested for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With experts predicting that children might be the most affected during Covid third wave, the State government has constituted a Task Force on Paediatric Care. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan is the chairman of the 13-member panel, which also includes the Director of Medical Education, Director of Rural and Medical Health Services and Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, among others.

A G.O. that was issued on July 26, noted that the committee would advise the government on pandemic prevention and treatment measures pertaining to paediatric care, and update the government with latest translational researches on the subject. J Radhakrishnan, who had issued the G.O. following Union Health Ministry instructions, said that the committee would meet whenever required and send advisories to the government. Leaving no stone unturned, the State has already begun preparatory works to develop infrastructure in hospitals to treat more children. Exclusive Covid wards for paediatric cases have already been opened in all government hospitals. ICU beds and ventilators have also been readied.

On Friday, Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital set up a paediatric intensive care unit with 15 beds fully equipped with ventilators, high flow nasal cannula, biphasic defibrillator and multipara monitors. To alleviate fears and anxiety among sick children, the ward ambiance has also been pepped up with popular cartoon characters and other art works. The unit will be officially inaugurated soon, officials said.

On the prediction that children are at risk now, public health expert Dr K Kolandaswamy says that the prediction could hold water, as majority in the age group were spared during the first and second waves. “The same could also be said about youngsters and the elderly population. So, children, irrespective of whether they had been infected before, should be monitored closely by parents for at least two months for symptoms. Also, the kids who develop high fever, diarrhea, unusual tiredness, abdominal pain and vomiting should be taken to the doctor immediately,” he added.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, 94,259 children in the age group of 0-12 years have tested Covid positive in the State so far. 

Theatres in Pondy reopen
Puducherry: At a time when TN is adding more restrictions, Puducherry has given movie theatres a go-ahead. Four theatres screened movies on Friday. Though they were allowed to open on August 1, they chose to reopen on Friday. Even then, only four theatres out of eight cinema halls resumed operations

TN COVID WATCH
New cases: 1,985
Deaths: 30
Tests: 1,60,501
TPR: 1.2 per cent
Total recoveries 25,16,938
Total deaths 34,260
Active cases 20,185
Tests total 3,83,71,633
Chennai
New cases 189

22% of Friday’s cases were from Chennai and neighbouring districts
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
third Covid wave
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp