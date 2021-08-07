Task force to shield kids from third Covid wave

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With experts predicting that children might be the most affected during Covid third wave, the State government has constituted a Task Force on Paediatric Care. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan is the chairman of the 13-member panel, which also includes the Director of Medical Education, Director of Rural and Medical Health Services and Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, among others.

A G.O. that was issued on July 26, noted that the committee would advise the government on pandemic prevention and treatment measures pertaining to paediatric care, and update the government with latest translational researches on the subject. J Radhakrishnan, who had issued the G.O. following Union Health Ministry instructions, said that the committee would meet whenever required and send advisories to the government. Leaving no stone unturned, the State has already begun preparatory works to develop infrastructure in hospitals to treat more children. Exclusive Covid wards for paediatric cases have already been opened in all government hospitals. ICU beds and ventilators have also been readied.

On Friday, Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital set up a paediatric intensive care unit with 15 beds fully equipped with ventilators, high flow nasal cannula, biphasic defibrillator and multipara monitors. To alleviate fears and anxiety among sick children, the ward ambiance has also been pepped up with popular cartoon characters and other art works. The unit will be officially inaugurated soon, officials said.

On the prediction that children are at risk now, public health expert Dr K Kolandaswamy says that the prediction could hold water, as majority in the age group were spared during the first and second waves. “The same could also be said about youngsters and the elderly population. So, children, irrespective of whether they had been infected before, should be monitored closely by parents for at least two months for symptoms. Also, the kids who develop high fever, diarrhea, unusual tiredness, abdominal pain and vomiting should be taken to the doctor immediately,” he added.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, 94,259 children in the age group of 0-12 years have tested Covid positive in the State so far.

Theatres in Pondy reopen

Puducherry: At a time when TN is adding more restrictions, Puducherry has given movie theatres a go-ahead. Four theatres screened movies on Friday. Though they were allowed to open on August 1, they chose to reopen on Friday. Even then, only four theatres out of eight cinema halls resumed operations

TN COVID WATCH

New cases: 1,985

Deaths: 30

Tests: 1,60,501

TPR: 1.2 per cent

Total recoveries 25,16,938

Total deaths 34,260

Active cases 20,185

Tests total 3,83,71,633

Chennai

New cases 189

22% of Friday’s cases were from Chennai and neighbouring districts

